Man in his 20s seriously injured in Regent Park shooting

Last Updated Oct 10, 2019 at 10:45 pm EDT

Police at the scene of a shooting on River Street on OCt. 10, 2019. CITYNEWS/George Joseph

A man in his 20s was seriously injured after a shooting in the Regent Park neighbourhood on Thursday night.

Police responded to the area of River and Oak Streets following calls that seven to eight shots had been heard around 9:15 p.m.

The 22-year-old male victim was taken to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition. Officers also found shell casings in the area.

Duty Inspector Mandeep Mann says police are looking for two suspects described as black males, both wearing grey clothing. One of them was wearing a dark or black toque and both are believed to be between 24 to 30 years old.

They were last seen fleeing southbound on River towards Dundas Street in a silver sedan.

Anyone with information, dashcam or security footage is asked to contact 51 Division or Crime Stoppers.

