Loading articles...

Iran frees Russian journalist held for nearly 2 weeks

MOSCOW — Russia says that Iran has released a Russian journalist who has been detained for nearly two weeks over a visa violation.

The Russian Embassy in Tehran tweeted that Yulia Yuzik was freed and left Iran on Thursday morning on an Aeroflot flight and that she will arrive in Moscow.

Yuzik arrived in Tehran on Sept. 29 and was detained Oct. 2 in her hotel room.

Last week, Iranian authorities said the case concerned a visa violation, and wasn’t related to counter-espionage.

Yuzik, who has worked for several prominent Russian publications and has reported from Iran, had earlier posted photographs from her trip on Instagram, saying she loved being in Iran.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 08:53 PM
Westbound traffic is also now blocked for clean up.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Just moments ago
Yet another sun filled day for us! ☀️Enjoy it! (Oct 10) Things change for the Thanksgiving Long weekend
Latest Weather
Read more