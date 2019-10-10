Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Good Grief: Owners of Charlie Brown song sue Dollywood
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 10, 2019 12:05 pm EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The copyright owners of the “Charlie Brown Christmas” theme song have sued Dollywood in federal court for copyright infringement.
News outlets report the complaint says the East Tennessee theme park named for country star Dolly Parton has used the song without permission in live Christmas performances since 2007.
The lawsuit says Los Angeles-based Lee Mendelson Film Productions owns the copyright and is asking for $150,000 for every time the song has been used.
According to the suit, “Christmas Time is Here” was written by Lee Mendelson and Vince Guaraldi for the 1965 television special “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”
Dollywood said it is aware of the lawsuit but declined to comment on pending litigation.
The Associated Press
