France seeks prison for 2 women in failed Notre Dame plot
by Nicolas Vaux-Montagny, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 10, 2019 1:48 pm EDT
PARIS — French prosecutors are requesting prison sentences of 25 and 30 years for two young women accused of trying to explode a car near Notre Dame Cathedral in 2016.
Ines Madani was a teenager when she and Ornella Gilligmann joined a channel on the social network Telegram run by a French jihadist.
A prosecutor says only her youth prevented him from seeking life in prison for Madani, now 22.
Authorities say the two parked a Peugeot near Notre Dame and tried to set gas canisters in the car alight but failed.
Both women have acknowledged roles but pointed to the other as the instigator.
The prosecutor alleged Thursday that Madani lured Gilligmann into the plot by pretending to be an enamoured Islamic State fighter.
But he said “love doesn’t excuse everything” and asked for Gilligmann to get 25 years.
