Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Florida timber farmers face tough choices year after Michael
by Bobby Caina Calvan, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 10, 2019 1:23 pm EDT
Joe Leonard stands on his property in Blounstown, Fla. The family's timber business was devastated by Hurricane Michael a year ago. The massive storm killed more than two dozen people in northern Florida, destroyed hundreds of homes and brought catastrophic damage to the region’s timber industry. (AP Photo/Bobby Caina Calvan)
BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. — Tons of timber are rotting on the Florida Panhandle a year after Hurricane Michael smashed through the region.
Timber farmers such as Joe Leonard and his family are struggling with what to do next as they await badly needed federal money to clean up the decaying logs and debris. The cleanup is a necessary step before they can plant new trees.
Last October, Michael’s fierce winds toppled trees, including towering pines dating back a half century or more. The massive storm killed more than two dozen people in northern Florida, destroyed hundreds of homes and brought catastrophic damage to the region’s timber industry.
Leonard says the region awaits help, amid worries that Michael may have permanently damaged the Panhandle’s timber industry.