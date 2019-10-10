Loading articles...

Florida man accused of forcing small alligator to drink beer

PALM CITY, Fla. — Authorities say they’ve arrested a Florida man who provoked a small alligator into biting his arm and poured beer into the animal’s mouth.

News outlets report 27-year-old Timothy Kepke and 22-year-old Noah Osborne were charged last week with unlawfully taking an alligator.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers began investigating in August following a complaint of Osborne catching the alligator in Palm City and handing to Kepke. Kepke appears in a video to let the reptile bite his forearm. The video also shows Kepke feeding the alligator beer as it struggles.

When officers interviewed Kepke last month, he reportedly acknowledged that he was in the video and said the gator was alive when they released it.

The men were released on bond. Jail records didn’t list attorneys for them.

The Associated Press

