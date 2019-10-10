Loading articles...

Enbridge offers at least $24M to settle tribe pipeline suit

ASHLAND, Wis. — Enbridge Energy has offered the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa at least $24 million to settle a lawsuit the tribe filed to shut down and remove the Line 5 pipeline from its reservation in northern Wisconsin.

But tribal leaders say their position against the pipeline remains unchanged. Line 5 carries up to 540,000 barrels of oil and natural gas liquids each day from Superior, Wisconsin, to Sarnia, Ontario in Canada.

Wisconsin Public Radio News reports that Enbridge is offering $12 million to settle claims over expired easements on tribal land and $10 million that would follow startup of a new Line 5 route outside the reservation. Calgary, Alberta-based Enbridge would also pay the tribe $2 million annually until the pipeline’s operation is no longer in use on the reservation.

This story has been corrected to attribute the information to Wisconsin Public Radio News instead of Minnesota Public Radio News.

Information from: Wisconsin Public Radio, http://www.wpr.org

The Associated Press

