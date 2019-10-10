Enbridge offers at least $24M to settle tribe pipeline suit

ASHLAND, Wis. — Enbridge Energy has offered the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa at least $24 million to settle a lawsuit the tribe filed to shut down and remove the Line 5 pipeline from its reservation in northern Wisconsin.

But tribal leaders say their position against the pipeline remains unchanged. Line 5 carries up to 540,000 barrels of oil and natural gas liquids each day from Superior, Wisconsin, to Sarnia, Ontario in Canada.

Wisconsin Public Radio News reports that Enbridge is offering $12 million to settle claims over expired easements on tribal land and $10 million that would follow startup of a new Line 5 route outside the reservation. Calgary, Alberta-based Enbridge would also pay the tribe $2 million annually until the pipeline’s operation is no longer in use on the reservation.

___

This story has been corrected to attribute the information to Wisconsin Public Radio News instead of Minnesota Public Radio News.

___

Information from: Wisconsin Public Radio, http://www.wpr.org

The Associated Press