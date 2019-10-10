Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
El Paso mass shooting suspect faces trial judge for 1st time
by Cedar Attanasio, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 10, 2019 12:05 am EDT
FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2019, file photo, several law enforcement agencies respond to an active shooter at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. Suspect Patrick Crusius who was indicted for the killing of 22 people in the mass shooting at the Texas Walmart is set to formally hear the charges against him in an El Paso courtroom. An arraignment hearing for Crusius is set for Thursday, Oct. 10. (Mark Lambie/The El Paso Times via AP, File)
EL PASO, Texas — The 19-year-old suspect in the fatal shooting of 22 people at a Texas Walmart is set to face his trial judge for the first time since his arrest.
Patrick Crusius of Dallas is expected to appear in an El Paso courtroom Thursday for a brief hearing.
Police say he confessed to the Aug. 3 mass shooting and that he carried out the attack targeting Mexicans. Some two-dozen people survived the attack with injuries; Hospital officials say two victims are still in the hospital.
Local prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty. Federal authorities are also considering capital murder charges and are investigating possible hate crimes charges. The Department of Justice has called the shooting an act of domestic terrorism.