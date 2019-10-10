Loading articles...

China complains about US visa restrictions

BEIJING — China says the U.S. has been harassing Chinese scholars, students, entrepreneurs and scientists, in part through the denial or revocation of visas.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang says the actions have “infringed upon the safety and lawful rights and interests of the Chinese personnel involved.”

His complaint Wednesday came as China demanded Washington lift restrictions on sales of U.S. technology to a group of Chinese companies, calling it interference in the country’s affairs. American officials say those companies provide technology used to repress Muslim minorities in the northwestern region of Xinjiang.

The sanctions announced Monday restrict sales of U.S. technology to a group of Chinese companies working on facial recognition, artificial intelligence and other advanced products.

Those technologies are part of the ruling Communist Party’s industry development plans.

The Associated Press

