Can't quit Washington? Gowdy returns as Trump defender
by Matthew Daly, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 10, 2019 5:50 pm EDT
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2018, file photo, then-Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. Gowdy swore he’d had enough of Washington. Disgusted by what he’d seen, the former South Carolina congressman retired from office last year, declaring his skills are better used "in a courtroom than in Congress." Now he’s coming back for impeachment. A former prosecutor who led the House investigation into the 2012 attacks in Benghazi, Libya, Gowdy is poised to join President Donald Trump’s legal team. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
WASHINGTON — Former South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy retired last year, swearing he’d had enough of Washington. Now he’s coming back for impeachment.
The Republican is a former prosecutor who led the House investigation into the 2012 attacks in Benghazi, Libya. He is poised to join President Donald Trump’s legal team, putting himself at the molten centre of the confrontation between the White House and the Democratic House over Trump’s conduct in office.
His task, along with other Trump lawyers’, is to defend the president and prevent GOP defections in the impeachment push, centred on a call to Ukraine during which Trump pushed for an investigation of Democratic rival Joe Biden and his son.
A longtime friend says he’s perplexed by Gowdy’s decision.