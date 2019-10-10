Can't quit Washington? Gowdy returns as Trump defender

WASHINGTON — Former South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy retired last year, swearing he’d had enough of Washington. Now he’s coming back for impeachment.

The Republican is a former prosecutor who led the House investigation into the 2012 attacks in Benghazi, Libya. He is poised to join President Donald Trump’s legal team, putting himself at the molten centre of the confrontation between the White House and the Democratic House over Trump’s conduct in office.

His task, along with other Trump lawyers’, is to defend the president and prevent GOP defections in the impeachment push, centred on a call to Ukraine during which Trump pushed for an investigation of Democratic rival Joe Biden and his son.

A longtime friend says he’s perplexed by Gowdy’s decision.

Matthew Daly, The Associated Press