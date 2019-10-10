Man arrested for impaired driving after crashing into Brampton home

A man is in custody for impaired driving after crashing into a Brampton home on Thursday evening.

Peel Regional Police responded to a call for a collision in the Rutherford Road and Thorson Gate area around 9:30 p.m. where a vehicle had collided with a house.

The adult male driver was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Some damage was caused to a fence and police say there was “minor contact” with the house.

No one inside the home was injured.