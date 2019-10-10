Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Beer all over Mormon church parking lot after truck crashes
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 10, 2019 1:48 pm EDT
SALT LAKE CITY — Cans of beer have littered the parking lot of a church of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in a Salt Lake City suburb after a semi-trailer crashed that was carrying cases of brew banned by the faith.
Sandy Police Stg. Jason Nielsen said the semitrailer veered and fell from a road and into the church’s parking lot after it was hit by a pickup truck that ran a red light on Thursday. Beer cans were strewn across the empty church parking lot.
One of the faith’s key rules is a ban on members drinking alcohol.
Nielsen says the semitrailer driver suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The pickup truck driver wasn’t hurt. Authorities haven’t determined if he will be cited.
The church building wasn’t damaged.
