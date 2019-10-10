Loading articles...

Recall of raw beef, veal products expanded over E. coli concerns

Last Updated Oct 10, 2019 at 5:42 am EDT

Cuts of beef are seen at a supermarket in Montreal on June 26, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has expanded its recall of raw beef and veal products due to possible E. coli contamination.

Food service establishments, retailers, distributors and manufacturers are being told to not serve, use, or sell the recalled products and people who have such products are being urged to return them.

The agency said food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 bacteria may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.

Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea and in severe cases people may have seizures, strokes, suffer permanent kidney damage or die.

The CFIA said the recall was triggered by its inspection activities but said there have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of the recalled products.

