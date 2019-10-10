Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Recall of raw beef, veal products expanded over E. coli concerns
by The Canadian Press and News staff
Posted Oct 10, 2019 5:32 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 10, 2019 at 5:42 am EDT
Cuts of beef are seen at a supermarket in Montreal on June 26, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has expanded its recall of raw beef and veal products due to possible E. coli contamination.
Food service establishments, retailers, distributors and manufacturers are being told to not serve, use, or sell the recalled products and people who have such products are being urged to return them.
The agency said food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 bacteria may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.
Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea and in severe cases people may have seizures, strokes, suffer permanent kidney damage or die.
The CFIA said the recall was triggered by its inspection activities but said there have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of the recalled products.
Click here for a list of the affected products.
