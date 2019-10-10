Loading articles...

Amnesty International urges Malaysia to end death penalty

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Amnesty International has urged Malaysia to abolish the death penalty, saying unfair trials and the use of harsh treatment to obtain confessions put people at risk of execution.

In a reversal earlier this year, the government said the death penalty will continue but removed mandatory death sentences for 11 offences.

The human rights group said Thursday that 73% of the 1,281 people on death row were convicted of drug offences, including 568 foreigners and many poor members of ethnic minorities. It said a pattern of unfair trials and secretive hangings has stained Malaysia’s criminal justice system.

It urged Malaysia to repeal the mandatory death penalty for all crimes and maintain a moratorium on executions until then.

The Associated Press

