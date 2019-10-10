Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Alaska Airlines and American Airlines end miles partnership
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 10, 2019 12:37 am EDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Alaska Airlines and American Airlines have announced they will scale back their mileage plan partnership early next year.
The Alaska Journal of Commerce reported Wednesday that Alaska Airlines mileage plan members will not be able to earn miles on American Airlines international flights beginning March 1.
Officials say Alaska Airlines passengers will also no longer be able to use miles for award travel on American flights.
The airlines say Alaska plan holders will still be able to earn mile-for-mile value on American flights with Alaska flight numbers to locations in the Midwest, the East Coast and parts of Canada.
Prior to the Oct. 2 announcement American Airlines was Alaska’s final domestic mileage plan partner, meaning Alaska plan members will not have another major carrier on which to use miles.
___
Information from: (Anchorage) Alaska Journal of Commerce, http://www.alaskajournal.com
The Associated Press
