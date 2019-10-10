Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
2 Nobel literature prizes to be awarded after 2018 scandal
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 10, 2019 2:15 am EDT
STOCKHOLM — Two Nobel Prizes in literature — one for 2019 and one for last year — will be announced Thursday after the 2018 literature award was postponed following sex abuse allegations that had rocked the Swedish Academy.
The chemistry prize went Wednesday to three scientists for their work leading to the development of lithium-ion batteries. That was a day after the physics award was given to a Canadian-American and two Swiss, and on Monday the Physiology or Medicine award went to two Americans and one British scientist.
So far, nine Nobel prizes have been awarded this week and all the laureates are men.
The coveted Nobel Peace Prize is Friday and the economics award on Monday.
Read more stories on the 2019 Nobel Prizes by The Associated Press at https://www.apnews.com/NobelPrizes
The Associated Press
