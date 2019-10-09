Loading articles...

US soldier in Afghanistan accused of raping Alabama student

AUBURN, Ala. — U.S. Army criminal investigators have arrested a deployed soldier accused of raping an Alabama college student last year.

Auburn, Alabama, police Capt. Lorenza Dorsey said in a news release Tuesday that 27-year-old Ryan Charles Petro of North Carolina has been charged with five counts of first-degree rape.

Investigators say he sexually assaulted a 19-year-old Auburn University student, an acquaintance of his, at a hotel. He was identified through the analysis of forensic evidence. Authorities didn’t specify what type of evidence was tested.

Petro was arrested by military investigators while deployed in Afghanistan last month. He was later turned over to North Carolina authorities and then been booked into an Alabama jail.

Auburn police and U.S. Army agents are investigating.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
WB QEW approaching Royal Windsor, the left lane remains blocked with a collision. Slow from approaching Winston Churchill.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:09 AM
On this date (Oct9) #Toronto YYZ recorded 0.8cm snow in 1976. No snow today but some cool temps this morning 🥶(Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more