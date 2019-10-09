Loading articles...

US nuclear, uranium mining industries hope for Trump bailout

WASHINGTON — U.S. uranium mining companies and nuclear power plant operators are hoping for a bailout in the name of national security.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to get recommendations Thursday from a federal task force studying ways to revive domestic uranium mining.

The Nuclear Energy Institute representing uranium mine companies has asked the task force for tax breaks and other financial support.

The industry has lagged amid global competition and low uranium ore prices.

The mining industry argues that creating uranium ore demand is essential for U.S. national security.

Environmental groups say nuclear power and uranium mining industries are trying to exploit security to benefit from taxpayer money.

Trump last summer rejected an industry request requiring U.S. uranium ore users to rely on domestic production for 25 per cent of their supply.

Ellen Knickmeyer, Felicia Fonseca And Mead Gruver, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
NB 400 at the 401 - right lane blocked due to a stalled truck.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:11 PM
#Toronto continues to be spoiled with sun this week. On this day in 1976, almost 1 cm of snow fell 😏#onwx
Latest Weather
Read more