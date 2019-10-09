Loading articles...

Ukrainian police officer injured in protest in war-torn east

KYIV, Ukraine — A Ukrainian television station is reporting that at least one police officer has been injured in scuffles between police and activists who have arrived to the frontline in eastern Ukraine to protest against the pullback of government forces.

The activists and veterans who have fought Russia-backed separatists arrived on Wednesday near the village of Zolote where both government troops and rebels were expected to withdraw heavy weaponry in line with a recent agreement. The activists oppose recent accords, accusing the Ukrainian government of bending to Russia’s demands.

Footage from the scene showed the activists pushing the line of police officers who were guarding a checkpoint in the village of Kreminniy.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces said Wednesday that the pullback hasn’t started yet because of shelling from the other side.

The Associated Press

