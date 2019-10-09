Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
UK travel firm Hays to buy stores from defunct Thomas Cook
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 9, 2019 5:54 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 9, 2019 at 7:19 am EDT
A pedestrian looks over travel deals at a Thomas Cook travel store in London, Britain EPA/ANDY RAIN
British firm Hays Travel says it will buy all 555 U.K. stores operated by defunct tour company Thomas Cook, which collapsed last month.
Hays says it will offer jobs to hundreds of Thomas Cook employees.
David Chapman, the official receiver handling the winding up of Thomas Cook, said Wednesday that the deal “represents an important step in the liquidation process, as we seek to realize the company’s assets.”
The debt-laden, 178-year-old company collapsed last month, leaving hundreds of thousands of travellers stranded around the world and 21,000 employees, including 9,000 in the U.K., facing unemployment.
Some 150,000 British travellers were flown home at government expense in the biggest repatriation effort since World War II.