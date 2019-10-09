Loading articles...

Typhoon forecast to bring heavy rain to Japan's main island

This Oct. 9, 2019, satellite photo taken by NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite shows typhoon Hagibis approaching Japan, top. Japan’s weather agency is warning a powerful typhoon may bring torrential rains to central Japan over the weekend. (NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS) via AP)

TOKYO — Japan’s weather agency is warning a powerful typhoon may bring torrential rains to central Japan over the weekend.

Typhoon Hagibis had winds gusting up to 270 kilometres per hour (168 mph) Thursday morning. It is expected to weaken over cooler waters as it nears Japan’s main island.

The Japan Meteorological Agency forecast landfall between Saturday and Sunday and urged people to take precautions to avoid potentially life-threatening danger. Japan’s central Pacific coast may see torrential rains beginning Friday and the high waves and tides may cause flooding.

Airlines and train services anticipate cancellations.

Japan is regularly hit by Pacific storms. Typhoon Faxai caused massive power outages in Chiba prefecture near Tokyo in September. Typhoon Jebi flooded a terminal and a runway at Kansai International Airport last year.

The Associated Press


Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 08:53 PM
Westbound traffic is also now blocked for clean up.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:18 PM
Thursday in #Toronto almost a carbon copy of Wednesday. Try to sneak in that patio lunch!
Latest Weather
Read more