Trump's envoy for Kosovo talks starts 1st visit to region

PRISTINA, Kosovo — U.S. President Donald Trump’s newly-appointed special envoy for talks between Balkan rivals Serbia and Kosovo has arrived on his first visit to the troubled region.

Richard Grenell, who serves also as the U.S. ambassador to Germany, on Wednesday came to Kosovo and met with President Hashim Thaci. Grenell travels to Serbia on Thursday.

Unresolved dispute between Serbia and Kosovo remains a potential Balkan flashpoint following the war in 1998-99. Kosovo in 2008 declared independence from Serbia but Belgrade rejects it.

The White House last week said Grenell will serve as Special Presidential Envoy for Serbia and Kosovo peace negotiations. The EU-mediated talks have been stalled over a number of issues.

Officials in Serbia and Kosovo have hailed Grenell’s appointment as a sign of stepped-up U.S. engagement in the region.

The Associated Press

