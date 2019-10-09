Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Trial opens over chemical contamination of Alaska well water
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 9, 2019 12:38 am EDT
FAIRBANKS, Alaska — The state of Alaska and two companies have gone to trial to determine who will be held responsible for water contamination in the community of North Pole.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported that opening arguments began Monday concerning the spill of the chemical sulfolane, which seeped into wells near the North Pole Refinery in 2009.
A state prosecutor says Williams Alaska Petroleum engaged in unpermitted releases before selling the refinery to Flint Hills Resources in 2004.
A Flint Hills Resources attorney says the sulfolane was not disclosed in the sale and Williams Petroleum has not contributed to cleanup efforts.
A Williams Petroleum attorney says sulfolane is not considered a hazardous chemical by the state, nor was it a regulated chemical at the time of the spill.
___
Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com
The Associated Press
