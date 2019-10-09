Loading articles...

Thai court sentences Taiwanese to life for smuggling heroin

Taiwan national Chen Kuan Lin exits a prison bus after arriving at the criminal court in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. The Bangkok Criminal Court delivered Chen the death penalty but commuted his sentence to life imprisonment after trying to smuggle 5.6 kilograms (12.3 lbs.) of heroin out of Thailand. (AP Photo)

BANGKOK — A court in Thailand has commuted a Taiwanese man’s death sentence for smuggling heroin to life imprisonment.

A Bangkok Criminal Court official confirmed Thai media reports that 38-year-old Chen Kuan Lin was arrested while trying to smuggle 5.6 kilograms (12.3 pounds) of heroin from Thailand to Taiwan. Authorities found 18 tin boxes labeled as cooling powder in his luggage as he was about to fly from Bangkok’s Don Muang airport.

He was sentenced Wednesday for possession of heroin and trafficking with intent to sell.

The official, who asked not to be named because he wasn’t authorized to discuss the case, says Chen’s sentence was commuted because he confessed, a standard practice in Thai courts. The maximum length of any prison term in Thailand is 50 years.

Busaba Sivasomboon, The Associated Press

