Syrian restaurant owners filing complaint about hate messages, Toronto cops say

TORONTO — A Toronto family forced to shut down their Syrian restaurant after a series of hate messages and death threats is filing a complaint with police.

The Alsoufi family, owners of the popular downtown restaurant Soufi’s, announced on social media Tuesday that a spate of hateful messages and death threats had prompted them to close the business.

The family says the threats stemmed from a September event featuring People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier, which media reports said the family’s eldest son had attended.

The event became the source of controversy when a crowd of people protesting Bernier’s presence was seen physically blocking and verbally abusing an elderly woman trying to enter the venue.

Police had previously said the family had called to lodge concerns last week about receiving hate messages, but they were not able to connect with officers.

Const. Victor Kwong said Wednesday that investigators were meeting with the family to gather details and likely launch a probe into the situation.

This report by the Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 9, 2019

The Canadian Press