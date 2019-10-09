Survey finds two-thirds of business owners disappointed by federal policies

TORONTO — A new survey says two-thirds of Canadian business owners believe current federal policies have failed to help grow their enterprises.

The poll by Angus Reid, commissioned by cloud management company Sage, also suggests that confidence among entrepreneurs is split, with roughly half planning to invest in their businesses in the next 18 months.

Of those opting not to put more cash into their company, half cited personal reasons, 42 per cent said it wasn’t necessary and one-third believe Ottawa has created poor conditions for business owners.

The survey says more than six in 10 are unaware of any government-provided services and programs to help their business expand.

Paul Struthers, who heads Sage Canada, says the government should work harder to support businesses and bolster confidence among owners.

The online survey was conducted between Aug. 22 and Aug. 26 and garnered responses from 626 business owners with one or more employees as well as 1,604 working Canadians.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2019.

The Canadian Press