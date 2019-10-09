Loading articles...

Sri Lankan leader to stay neutral in presidential poll

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Officials say Sri Lanka’s president will stay neutral in the upcoming presidential election but his party will back a breakaway party candidate, front-runner Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Sri Lanka Freedom Party General Secretary Dayasiri Jayasekara says President Maithripala Sirisena has temporarily stepped aside from leading the party to ensure his neutrality.

He says Sirisena took the decision because questions could arise on the impartiality of police, which he is in charge of it.

Party Vice-President Mahinda Samarasinghe says the decision to support Rajapaksa was taken in the backdrop of a volatile security situation after Easter Sunday bomb attacks that killed more than 260 people.

Rajapaksa is a former defence minister popular for his role in ending a long civil war with Tamil rebels. He has been accused of condoning rights abuses.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 08:39 PM
Clear
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:20 AM
Some frost this morning in Newmarket, Uxbridge but another gorgeous ☀️day (Oct 9) Wind will pick up out of the east. (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more