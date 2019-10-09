Loading articles...

SIU investigating after man shot by OPP in Etobicoke

Last Updated Oct 9, 2019 at 5:59 pm EDT

SIU investigating after a man was shot as the OPP attempted to arrest him in an Etobicoke neighbourhood. CITYNEWS CHOPPER

The Special Investigations Unit has been called in after a man was shot by police in Etobicoke.

The SIU say Ontario Provincial Police were attempting to stop a Mercedes-Benz sedan in the area of Berry Road and Cloverhill Road near Park Lawn Road and The Queensway just before 2 p.m.

The 26-year-old driver, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant, allegedly drove towards the police cruiser. An OPP officer then discharged his weapon, striking the car multiple times.

The driver was then taken to hospital for treatment of a non-life theatening injury.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

Midnghtcowboy

So they shot him for trying to drive away that’s the real story .They always say he came towards them .Point is a stray bullet could kill a innocent person or even kill a cop .Is it nessesary to be so anxious to shoot some one for trying to avoid arrest .Im just asking why put peoples lives at risk when they could arrest this guy some place safe where innocent people are not at risk I dont agree with is shooting at all .

October 09, 2019 at 6:09 pm
