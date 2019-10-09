Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
SIU investigating after man shot by OPP in Etobicoke
by News Staff
Posted Oct 9, 2019 5:33 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 9, 2019 at 5:59 pm EDT
SIU investigating after a man was shot as the OPP attempted to arrest him in an Etobicoke neighbourhood. CITYNEWS CHOPPER
The Special Investigations Unit has been called in after a man was shot by police in Etobicoke.
The SIU say Ontario Provincial Police were attempting to stop a Mercedes-Benz sedan in the area of Berry Road and Cloverhill Road near Park Lawn Road and The Queensway just before 2 p.m.
The 26-year-old driver, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant, allegedly drove towards the police cruiser. An OPP officer then discharged his weapon, striking the car multiple times.
The driver was then taken to hospital for treatment of a non-life theatening injury.
The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.
So they shot him for trying to drive away that’s the real story .They always say he came towards them .Point is a stray bullet could kill a innocent person or even kill a cop .Is it nessesary to be so anxious to shoot some one for trying to avoid arrest .Im just asking why put peoples lives at risk when they could arrest this guy some place safe where innocent people are not at risk I dont agree with is shooting at all .