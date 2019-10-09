SIU investigating after man shot by OPP in Etobicoke

The Special Investigations Unit has been called in after a man was shot by police in Etobicoke.

The SIU say Ontario Provincial Police were attempting to stop a Mercedes-Benz sedan in the area of Berry Road and Cloverhill Road near Park Lawn Road and The Queensway just before 2 p.m.

The 26-year-old driver, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant, allegedly drove towards the police cruiser. An OPP officer then discharged his weapon, striking the car multiple times.

The driver was then taken to hospital for treatment of a non-life theatening injury.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.