Loading articles...

Shares of The Green Organic Dutchman plunge after raising financing concerns

Cannabis seedlings at a cannabis facilty Friday, November 24, 2017 in Montreal. The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. saw its shares plunge in early trading after the cannabis company said it was reviewing financing alternatives in order to complete construction at its facilities in Ancaster, Ont., and Valleyfield, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

TORONTO — The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. saw its shares plunge in early trading after the cannabis company said it was reviewing financing alternatives in order to complete construction at its facilities in Ancaster, Ont., and Valleyfield, Que.

The company says due to changing market conditions, financing sources have been unavailable on acceptable terms within the timeframes required.

Stocks in the cannabis sector have been under pressure in recent months due to various factors, including a slower-than-expected retail rollout and growing concern over a wave of vaping-related illnesses.

The Green Organic Dutchman says it has started a review of alternatives.

It says it may revise the construction schedule for its Ancaster and Valleyfield projects if it is unable to obtain sufficient financing on reasonable terms, within the required timeframe.

The company’s shares were down 28 cents or about 16 per cent at $1.53 in morning trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange after falling as low as $1.31.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2019.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TGOD)

 

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 08:29 AM
SB 400 South of King road, the left lane is blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:16 AM
https://t.co/nELCEhQztH
Latest Weather
Read more