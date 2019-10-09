Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Security video released of suspect wanted in Chinatown stabbing
by News Staff
Posted Oct 9, 2019 11:43 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 9, 2019 at 11:44 am EDT
A YouTube screengrab of security footage released by Toronto police of a suspect wanted in a Chinatown stabbing on Sept. 13, 2019. YOUTUBE/Toronto Police Service
Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing last month in Chinatown that left a man with serious injuries.
Just after 9 p.m. on Sept. 13, two men got into a heated argument outside a bar near Dundas Street West and Augusta Avenue.
Investigators say the argument escalated to the point where one of the men stabbed the other.
The victim, a 54-year-old man, was rushed to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
The suspect is described as Asian, in his late-30s to mid-40s, with a medium build, clean shaven and had short, black hair. He was wearing black frame glasses, a white T-shirt with a red and white checkered unbuttoned shirt, and dark-coloured pants at the time of the attack.
Police have released security video of the suspect in the hopes that someone will recognize him and contact investigators.