Loading articles...

Security video released of suspect wanted in Chinatown stabbing

Last Updated Oct 9, 2019 at 11:44 am EDT

A YouTube screengrab of security footage released by Toronto police of a suspect wanted in a Chinatown stabbing on Sept. 13, 2019. YOUTUBE/Toronto Police Service

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing last month in Chinatown that left a man with serious injuries.

Just after 9 p.m. on Sept. 13, two men got into a heated argument outside a bar near Dundas Street West and Augusta Avenue.

Investigators say the argument escalated to the point where one of the men stabbed the other.

The victim, a 54-year-old man, was rushed to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as Asian, in his late-30s to mid-40s, with a medium build, clean shaven and had short, black hair. He was wearing black frame glasses, a white T-shirt with a red and white checkered unbuttoned shirt, and dark-coloured pants at the time of the attack.

Police have released security video of the suspect in the hopes that someone will recognize him and contact investigators.

|
Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 25 minutes ago
WB Lakeshore approaching Jameson, three right lanes are blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:16 AM
https://t.co/nELCEhQztH
Latest Weather
Read more