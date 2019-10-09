Security video released of suspect wanted in Chinatown stabbing

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing last month in Chinatown that left a man with serious injuries.

Just after 9 p.m. on Sept. 13, two men got into a heated argument outside a bar near Dundas Street West and Augusta Avenue.

Investigators say the argument escalated to the point where one of the men stabbed the other.

The victim, a 54-year-old man, was rushed to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as Asian, in his late-30s to mid-40s, with a medium build, clean shaven and had short, black hair. He was wearing black frame glasses, a white T-shirt with a red and white checkered unbuttoned shirt, and dark-coloured pants at the time of the attack.

Police have released security video of the suspect in the hopes that someone will recognize him and contact investigators.