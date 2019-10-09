Loading articles...

Russia lists Navalny's group as foreign agent

MOSCOW — Russian officials have designated a non-profit organization behind major anti-corruption investigations as a foreign agent in a move that is likely to hinder their activities.

The Russian Justice Ministry said in a statement Wednesday that it has put the Foundation for Fighting Corruption on the foreign agents’ list. Russian officials have previously used the law to stigmatize various nonprofits, including highly respected human rights organizations.

The foundation’s director, Ivan Zhdanov, said Wednesday that it has not accepted any foreign funding and said the listing is aimed at stifling the organization.

The group founded by opposition leader Alexei Navalny rose to prominence thanks to its investigations into official corruption. In recent years it has grown into a nationwide network of Navalny’s supporters who have been investigating local officials and staging opposition rallies in their regions.

The Associated Press

