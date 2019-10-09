Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Rural Nevada city council adds woman passed over earlier
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 9, 2019 11:57 pm EDT
ELY, Nev. — A rural Nevada city council appointed a woman to fill a vacant seat after criticism about her being passed over amid comments from two councilmen about her ability to do the job while raising a family.
The Ely Times reports that Michelle Beecher was named to the five-member Ely (EE’-lee) City Council during a Sept. 26 meeting that drew more than 100 people in the town of fewer than 4,000 residents.
Beecher was turned down for a different vacancy Sept. 18 and a man was voted in, after Councilmen Kurt Carson and Jim Alworth questioned Beecher’s ability to balance family and work.
Residents rallied in internet forums and public comments to support Beecher, an economic development official who narrowly lost a bid for a council seat in 2018.
___
Information from: Ely Times, http://www.elynews.com
The Associated Press
