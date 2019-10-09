Let's talk about why we don't talk about policy

Did you hear that Justin Trudeau travels in two planes? Or maybe you heard Andrew Scheer is a dual citizen? You sure did. Perhaps you also heard the one about the differing plans for funding a national pharmacare program that would change the lives of people across Canada? No? Well, two out of three ain’t bad.

It’s not that past campaigns used to be completely thoughtful, policy-driven exchanges of ideas about the future of this country — but it does feel like this campaign has been so wrapped up in a mixture of scandals — big, small and non — that some impressive policy proposals are getting lost. So what are we missing amidst the noise? What’s different about this campaign? And who’s to blame? Is it social media? The campaigns and the leaders themselves? Or maybe … it’s … us?

GUEST: Cormac Mac Sweeney, parliament hill reporter

