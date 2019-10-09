Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Police search homes for 2nd suspect in Kansas bar shooting
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 9, 2019 8:09 am EDT
Kansas City, Kansas police are on the scene after two gunmen entered a Kansas City, Kansas, bar early Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 and shot multiple people, killing several of them. The shooting occurred shortly after 1:30 a.m. at the bar near 10th Street and Central Avenue. (Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star via AP)
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The hunt continues for a second suspect in a weekend Kansas bar shooting that left four dead and five wounded after officers searched two homes in the area without finding the fugitive.
The Kansas City Star reports that police looked Tuesday for 29-year-old Hugo Villanueva-Morales first at a duplex that’s less than 1 mile (1.61 kilometre) away from the Tequila KC bar.
Gunfire erupted at the bar early Sunday about two hours after Villanueva-Morales got into an argument and was forced to leave. Police Officer Jonathon Westbrook says police also searched a second home before determining Villanueva-Morales wasn’t there.
Villanueva-Morales and 23-year-old Javier Alatorre are charged with four counts of first-degree murder. Alatorre was arrested Sunday in Kansas City, Missouri. Police say Villanueva-Morales should be considered “armed and dangerous.”
