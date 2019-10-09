Police: Lawmaker failed to disclose bids to demolish house

DETROIT — Police say a state legislator didn’t tell investigators about bids sought to demolish a vacant Detroit house she owned before it mysteriously was razed.

Democratic Rep. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo has said she and her non-profit group were planning to rehab the house for a needy family before she learned Sept. 26 that it was torn down without her permission.

Police Chief James Craig said Wednesday that a prescription medicine label found at the site and area surveillance cameras led investigators to a company responsible for the demolition. The owner could face charges.

Investigators learned that Gay-Dagnogo received an estimate on Sept. 23 but never gave the go-ahead to tear down the house.

Craig said Gay-Dagnogo later told investigators she didn’t feel disclosing information about the estimate “was relevant” as police tried to identify who demolished the house.

The Associated Press left an email Wednesday seeking comment from Gay-Dagnogo.

The Associated Press