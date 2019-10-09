Loading articles...

Police: Kids recovering after mom crashed into palm tree

OCALA, Fla. — Three of four children have been released from the hospital a week after authorities say their 36-year-old mother tried to kill them by crashing into a palm tree in north Florida.

The Ocala Star-Banner reports Calicia L. Williams and her 13-year-old daughter remain at UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville. Ocala police said Williams will be taken to jail once she’s released, to face four attempted murder charges in the Oct. 2 crash.

Authorities say 7-year-old twins and a 9-year-old child are now being cared for by relatives. The twins’ birthday was Tuesday.

Williams told investigators her husband caused the crash by putting a hex on her. One child told officers their mother told them to remove their seatbelts just before impact.

The Associated Press

