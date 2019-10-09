Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Police allege cameras hid at Mall of America dressing rooms
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 9, 2019 6:39 pm EDT
MINNEAPOLIS — Police are investigating a Minnesota man who allegedly hid cameras inside dressing rooms at the Mall of America in Bloomington and another Minneapolis area shopping mall.
The 41-year-old Elk River man has not been charged. The Star Tribune reports details were contained in a search warrant affidavit.
The affidavit alleges the suspect used cameras that could be operated remotely using a cellphone.
Authorities allege the man targeted stores frequented by teenage girls, including Hollister and Forever 21. He was arrested in September with help from a store manager.
According to the affidavit, the suspect would mount a fake shelf to fitting room walls at the Mall of America with cameras mounted under the shelves.
Bloomington police learned that police also were investigating a hidden camera found at the Maplewood Mall.
___
Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com
The Associated Press
