Photos, video released of suspect in Ossington sexual assault investigation
by News Staff
Posted Oct 9, 2019 5:52 am EDT
Security image of a suspect wanted in a sexual assault investigation, Oct. 9, 2019. HANDOUT/Toronto Police
Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation.
It was reported that on Friday, around 1:15 a.m., a 49-year-old woman was befriended by a man in a bar near Bloor Street West and Ossington Avenue.
The two reportedly left the bar and went to Bickford Park where he sexually assaulted her.
Police have released security images of the man, as well as video.
Security camera images of a suspect wanted in a sexual assault investigation on Oct. 4, 2019. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service
He is described as black, five feet eight inches tall, 140 to 160 pounds, between 25 and 35 years of age, with a medium build, a mohawk, and a goatee.
He was last seen wearing a red and white tracksuit and is also described as speaking with an African accent.
VIDEO
Anyone with information on his identity is being asked to call police.
