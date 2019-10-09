Loading articles...

Ornate desk owned by late oil magnate headed to Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — An ornate conference-room table where the late legendary oil tycoon T. Boone Pickens made billion-dollar deals and hosted VIPs in his Dallas office is heading to the Oklahoma Capitol.

Officials at Oklahoma State University announced Wednesday that the 24-foot-long table and 22 leather chairs will be loaned to the governor’s office for the next 10 years. A university donor purchased the four-pedestal desk, inlaid with golden cherry and walnut wood, and donated it to OSU.

Oklahoma’s new Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt is an OSU graduate and had inquired about the desk after visiting with Pickens, who died last month at age 91.

The governor’s office currently is being renovated as part of a $245 million project to overhaul the state capitol.

The Associated Press

