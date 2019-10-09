Loading articles...

Ontario-wide protests scheduled against education cuts

A photo of a student in a classroom. CITYNEWS

Protests against cuts to education are happening across the province on Thursday.

The so-called “walk-in” rallies will take place as students head into class to protest funding cuts and “celebrate the successful collaboration between CUPE and communities to protect public education,” organizers said.

The protests will be held by parents, teachers and education workers at over 700 elementary and secondary schools across the province.

In Toronto, demonstrations are scheduled at four schools:

  • Harbord Collegiate
  • Withrow Avenue Junior Public School
  • Sprucecourt Public School
  • Carleton Village Junior Public School
||
Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 08:53 PM
Westbound traffic is also now blocked for clean up.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 06:18 PM
Thursday in #Toronto almost a carbon copy of Wednesday. Try to sneak in that patio lunch!
Latest Weather
Read more