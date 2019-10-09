Loading articles...

Oklahoma attorney who harboured fugitive is suspended

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma attorney who pleaded no contest to harbouring a fugitive has been suspended by the state Supreme Court.

The court on Wednesday suspended 34-year-old Shelley Lynn Levisay of Shawnee from practicing law.

Levisay has until Oct. 21 to offer any reason to lift the suspension and until Nov. 19 to show why a final order of discipline shouldn’t be imposed and offer evidence “to mitigate the severity of discipline.”

The order does not say what discipline could be considered.

Levisay was given a two-year suspended sentence on Sept. 11 after pleading no contest to the felony charge in Cleveland County District Court. She was arrested in February 2018 for hiding her boyfriend, who was wanted on felony charges that included assault with a dangerous weapon and domestic abuse assault.

The Associated Press

