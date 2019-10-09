Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Oklahoma attorney who harboured fugitive is suspended
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 9, 2019 5:43 pm EDT
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma attorney who pleaded no contest to harbouring a fugitive has been suspended by the state Supreme Court.
The court on Wednesday suspended 34-year-old Shelley Lynn Levisay of Shawnee from practicing law.
Levisay has until Oct. 21 to offer any reason to lift the suspension and until Nov. 19 to show why a final order of discipline shouldn’t be imposed and offer evidence “to mitigate the severity of discipline.”
The order does not say what discipline could be considered.
Levisay was given a two-year suspended sentence on Sept. 11 after pleading no contest to the felony charge in Cleveland County District Court. She was arrested in February 2018 for hiding her boyfriend, who was wanted on felony charges that included assault with a dangerous weapon and domestic abuse assault.
The Associated Press
