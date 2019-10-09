Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Mother of slain Hamilton teen says 'everyone' failed her son
by The Canadian Press
Posted Oct 9, 2019 2:50 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 9, 2019 at 3:10 pm EDT
Devan Selvey, 14, was fatally stabbed outside his high school in Hamilton on Oct. 7, 2019. FACEBOOK
The mother of a 14-year-old boy who was
stabbed to death outside his high school in Hamilton this week says “everyone” failed her son.
Shari-Ann Bracci-Selvey, whose son Devan was killed in front of her on Monday at Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School, held an emotional news conference this afternoon.
RELATED: 2 charged with murder after boy, 14, stabbed outside Hamilton high school
She told reporters that Devan’s school year had been going “to hell” because of bullying and blamed school authorities for not doing enough to prevent his tragic death.
She added that even she could not do enough to save Devan, saying she “couldn’t get to him in time.”
Bracci-Selvey says she hasn’t slept since witnessing the attack on her son, and she relives the horror every time she closes her eyes.
Hamilton police say two people — an 18-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy — are charged with first-degree murder in Devan’s death.
