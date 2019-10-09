Loading articles...

Mexican gov. suggests God 'punished' rival who died in crash

MEXICO CITY — A Mexican governor who won a special election after the rival he initially lost to died in a helicopter crash is apparently suggesting she stole the vote and was “punished” by God.

Miguel Barbosa Huerta of the national governing Morena party lost the 2018 governor’s election in Puebla state to Martha Érika Alonso of the conservative National Action Party. Ten days after taking office, Alonso died in the crash along with her husband and three others.

Barbosa won a special election last June to fill the post.

In public comments Wednesday, he claimed he was the true winner in 2018 and was cheated. Without explicitly naming Alonso, he said there was divine justice for the cheaters.

In his words: “I won. They stole it from me. But God punished them.”

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 08:53 PM
Westbound traffic is also now blocked for clean up.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:18 PM
Thursday in #Toronto almost a carbon copy of Wednesday. Try to sneak in that patio lunch!
Latest Weather
Read more