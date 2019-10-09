Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Megacity mayors gather in Denmark to discuss climate change
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 9, 2019 10:10 am EDT
COPENHAGEN — Mayors from the world’s “megacities” are in Copenhagen for a three-day conference on ways local strategies to curb greenhouse gas emissions.
The C40 World Mayors Summit brought together on Wednesday delegations from large cities that pledged to address climate change and work as a network.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen are set to lend their weight to the event.
Deputy mayors, local officials, climate experts, business leaders and activists also are attending the conference.
Discussions cover how cities can reduce emissions, transition to green energy and help curb global warming.
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo is chair of the event. She says she hopes cities share their experiences “so we can accelerate our efforts” to tackle climate change.
Hidalgo said: “The solutions are there.”
The Associated Press
