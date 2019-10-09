Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man convicted of posting threats in Florida school shooting
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 9, 2019 10:15 am EDT
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A California man has been convicted of posting online threats and sending malicious messages to relatives of victims of the 2018 Florida school shooting.
Court records show 22-year-old Brandon Fleury of Santa Ana, California, was found guilty on Tuesday by a federal jury of cyberstalking and threatening a kidnapping. He faces up to 20 years in prison at sentencing Dec. 2.
Trial evidence shows Fleury used 13 different Instagram accounts to target people close to the 17 high school students and staff killed in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. One message read “I killed your loved ones ha ha ha.”
Many of Fleury’s messages used the photo of 21-year-old Nikolas Cruz, who faces the death penalty if convicted of the shootings.
The Associated Press
