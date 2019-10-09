Legault condemns Quebec solidaire's position on 'illegal' climate protest action

QUEBEC — The Quebec government is condemning an opposition party for refusing to denounce the actions of climate activists who scaled a Montreal bridge and overtook a downtown street on Tuesday.

The left-leaning party Quebec solidaire doubled down on its stance today, reaffirming support for the environmental activists behind the disruptive action.

The party’s co-spokesperson, Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, said this morning the Coalition Avenir Quebec government is using outrage over the protests to shield from its own “climate-passivity.”

He said Quebec solidaire’s position is that if the method of action is peaceful, it is acceptable.

Quebec solidaire was the only provincial party that did not denounce the tactics employed by the Quebec chapter of the group known as Extinction Rebellion during Tuesday’s demonstration.

One of the three people arrested after climbing up the Jacques Cartier Bridge was identified as a Quebec solidaire party member and school teacher.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault questioned the type of lesson the woman’s alleged actions offer to children, calling on Quebec solidaire to denounce what he called “an illegal gesture.”

After three people were arrested for the bridge action, another 41 people were arrested for blocking a downtown Montreal street late Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2019.

The Canadian Press