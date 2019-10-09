Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Jury delivers 8 guilty verdicts in Alaska teen murder trial
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 9, 2019 12:38 am EDT
FAIRBANKS, Alaska — An Alaska jury has returned multiple guilty verdicts against one of four teenagers charged with killing another boy.
A jury in Fairbanks found 19-year-old Bradley Renfro guilty of eight counts Tuesday related to the November 2016 death of David Grunwald.
Renfro was convicted of first-degree murder, three counts of second-degree murder, kidnapping, vehicle theft, arson, and tampering with physical evidence.
He was acquitted of first-degree assault.
Authorities say Grunwald was killed near the Knik River about 45 miles (72 kilometres) northeast of Anchorage.
Police say the 16-year-old was beaten with a pistol, kidnapped in his own vehicle, driven to a deserted location, and shot.
Dominic Johnson, Erick Almandinger and Austin Barrett were also charged with Grunwald’s death. Almandinger and Johnson were each convicted of nine counts last year.
The Associated Press
