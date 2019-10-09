Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Iraq's uprising an open crisis with no known path forward
by Zeina Karam And Qassim Abdul-Zahra, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 9, 2019 1:55 am EDT
BAGHDAD — Iraq has been plunged into a new cycle of instability that potentially could be the most dangerous this conflict-scarred nation has faced, barely two years after declaring victory over the Islamic State group in a war that left much of the country in ruins and displaced tens of thousands.
The latest bloody confrontations have killed more than 100 people in less than seven days.
But this time, the clashes do not pit security forces against Islamic extremists, the country’s Sunnis against Shiites, or insurgents against occupation forces.
Instead, Iraqi security forces have been shooting at young Iraqis demanding jobs, electricity and clean water — and an end to corruption.
Analysts say the violence has pushed Iraq toward a dangerous trajectory from which it might be difficult to pull back.
Zeina Karam And Qassim Abdul-Zahra, The Associated Press