Hong Kong protesters clamour for release of detained activist
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 9, 2019 12:13 am EDT
Supporters of Hong Kong activist Edward Leung, hold up their hands to represent the protesters' five demands outside the High Court in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. Last year, Leung was sentenced to six years in prison for his part in a violent nightlong clash with police over illegal street food hawkers two years ago. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
HONG KONG — Several hundred masked protesters chanting for revolution have gathered at Hong Kong’s High Court for the appeal hearing of an activist sentenced to six years in prison for his part in a violent nightlong clash with police.
Edward Leung is among a generation of young political activists who emerged after 2014’s failed nonviolent protests over Beijing’s decision to restrict elections.
Leung has been an advocate of independence for Hong Kong, which reverted from British to Chinese rule in 1997.
Supporters outside the court Wednesday hoped for his release.
Leung was sentenced in June 2018 for his role in a Feb. 8-9, 2016, outbreak of violence in the city’s working-class Mong Kok district.