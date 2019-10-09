Loading articles...

Germany carries out raids over far-right email threats

BERLIN — German authorities are carrying out raids in connection with far-right emails sent to mosques, political parties, the media, migrant reception centres and others threatening attacks.

Bavaria’s state criminal police office said that seven properties in the southeastern German region and three other states were searched on Wednesday morning. It didn’t give any details of the results of the raids.

They were prompted by investigations into 23 emails sent to recipients across Germany over a two-week period in July that contained threats of bomb attacks, among other things. The authors signed off as “People’s Front,” ”Combat 18″ or “Blood and Honor.”

The Associated Press

